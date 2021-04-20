The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stake Decreased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,863 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 2,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $343.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $118.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.36 and a 1 year high of $356.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.97.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.32.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

