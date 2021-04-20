The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP)

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TDUP. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ThredUp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

TDUP stock opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. ThredUp has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

