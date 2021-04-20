The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) to Neutral

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $80.00 price objective on the energy exploration company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $85.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EOG. TD Securities lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank upgraded EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist raised their price target on EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.38.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $71.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.07. The company has a market cap of $41.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.09 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69. EOG Resources has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $77.14.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. On average, analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,936,416.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $644,483.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 25.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 985 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in EOG Resources by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,095 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 17,860 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

