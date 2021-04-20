The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) to “Buy”

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.89.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Shares of NCLH traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,224,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,089,080. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $34.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.14 and its 200 day moving average is $25.83.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.17) by ($0.16). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 114.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $9.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 227,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 10,044 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 553,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,066,000 after buying an additional 76,234 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 345,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,782,000 after buying an additional 29,781 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 58,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 24,962 shares during the last quarter. 50.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.