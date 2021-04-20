The Gym Group (OTCMKTS:GYYMF) Shares Down 1.5%

The Gym Group plc (OTCMKTS:GYYMF) shares fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.29 and last traded at $3.29. 58,883 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,163% from the average session volume of 4,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Gym Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Get The Gym Group alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.42.

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 175 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for The Gym Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gym Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.