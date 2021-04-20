The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Hits New 52-Week High at $162.39

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $162.39 and last traded at $162.39, with a volume of 2954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.98.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.93.

Get The Hershey alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.22.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 55.71%.

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total transaction of $365,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,091,865.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $48,952.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,559,172.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,926 shares of company stock worth $2,882,046. Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in The Hershey by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in The Hershey by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Hershey by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in The Hershey by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

About The Hershey (NYSE:HSY)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.