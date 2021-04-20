The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Stake Lifted by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,223 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO owned about 0.14% of The J. M. Smucker worth $19,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,144,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,917,000 after buying an additional 193,380 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,060,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,209,000 after buying an additional 133,124 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,783,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,112,000 after buying an additional 42,243 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 1,009.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,432,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,645,000 after buying an additional 1,303,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth $145,035,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SJM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup started coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

SJM stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $134.01. 5,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,062. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.06. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $101.89 and a one year high of $132.68. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 41.10%.

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $201,298.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,530.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total value of $147,036.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,917.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

