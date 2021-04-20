The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 5.53-5.63 EPS.

Shares of PG traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.75. 10,037,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,327,416. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $111.25 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The company has a market capitalization of $339.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

In related news, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 6,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $822,032.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 6,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $868,190.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.73.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

