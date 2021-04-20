The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.53-5.63 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $74.498-75.207 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $75.35 billion.

PG opened at $136.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $111.25 and a one year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.72%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $148.73.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $399,068.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

