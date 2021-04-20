The Sandbox 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $89.48 Million (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. During the last week, The Sandbox has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. One The Sandbox coin can currently be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00000971 BTC on major exchanges. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $370.64 million and $89.48 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 686,821,749 coins. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

