The Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.95 per share for the quarter. The Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 26.40-27.20 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $26.40-27.20 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect The Sherwin-Williams to post $24 EPS for the current fiscal year and $27 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SHW opened at $265.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $159.87 and a 1-year high of $269.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $253.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.12.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.4467 per share. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 10.42%.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,743,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David B. Sewell sold 21,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.33, for a total value of $15,111,838.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,941,805.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,540. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $246.67 to $253.33 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $291.33 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.59.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

