The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.66

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64.

The Southern has raised its dividend by 10.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.09. 4,869,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,999,409. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Southern has a twelve month low of $50.40 and a twelve month high of $66.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Southern will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Southern from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.36.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $148,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,890,560.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,049 shares of company stock valued at $806,650. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

