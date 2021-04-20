The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,604 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $2,232,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in The TJX Companies by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,128,595 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $145,401,000 after buying an additional 188,388 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in The TJX Companies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 184,138 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $12,574,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,646 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after buying an additional 11,689 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.50. 82,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,672,570. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.00, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.52 and a twelve month high of $71.06.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.20.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

