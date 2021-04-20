The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 53.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 447,823 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 514,499 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $29,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 430.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

NYSE TJX opened at $69.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $83.21 billion, a PE ratio of 115.00, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $42.52 and a one year high of $71.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.26.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.95%.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,608.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.