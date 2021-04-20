The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.56 EPS

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.56), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 EPS.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $154.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.96. The Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $85.10 and a 12-month high of $161.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.92.

In other news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $1,506,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,825,187.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,647,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,976 shares of company stock worth $13,945,178. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.