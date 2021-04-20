The Unite Group (LON:UTG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,149.00

The Unite Group plc (LON:UTG) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,149 ($15.01) and last traded at GBX 1,147.50 ($14.99), with a volume of 349125 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,130 ($14.76).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of The Unite Group in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,008.57 ($13.18).

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,043.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 991.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.66.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a GBX 12.75 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 1.28%.

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

