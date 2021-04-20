The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Trimmed by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,946 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.8% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $40,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 37,820 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc grew its position in The Walt Disney by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 1,940 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its position in The Walt Disney by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in The Walt Disney by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 75,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,965,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its position in The Walt Disney by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 420,838 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $40,759,000 after purchasing an additional 104,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.07.

In other news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $1,380,121.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $886,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,976,447.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,363,130 shares of company stock worth $250,457,795. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $187.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.00. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $98.86 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $340.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.