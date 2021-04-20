The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Increased to $219.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $201.00 to $219.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Monday. Truist lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.69.

DIS stock traded down $4.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.86. 254,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,158,701. The Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $98.86 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $331.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total transaction of $84,090,287.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,656,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,351,139.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 15,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $2,737,156.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,656,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,844,036.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,363,130 shares of company stock valued at $250,457,795 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $3,003,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,531,925,000 after buying an additional 5,288,711 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $773,911,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,332,698,000 after buying an additional 3,315,118 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,817,340,000 after buying an additional 3,291,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

