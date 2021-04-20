The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Sets New 12-Month High at $26.24

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.24 and last traded at $26.15, with a volume of 3194338 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.89.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WU. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.84.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.83 and its 200-day moving average is $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 54.34%.

In other The Western Union news, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $69,448.50. Also, insider Khalid Fellahi sold 16,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $402,776.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,613.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 324,677 shares of company stock worth $7,760,531 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 157,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in The Western Union by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 10,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Western Union by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter.

The Western Union Company Profile (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

