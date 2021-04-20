The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Bought by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,571 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 13,532 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMB. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $23.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.67. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.91 and a twelve month high of $24.69. The company has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.66%.

Several analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. Scotiabank upgraded The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In other The Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of The Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

