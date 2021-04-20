The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stake Raised by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 10,372 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 70,571 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 13,532 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 25,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Presima Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $715,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,989 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 7,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WMB shares. Scotiabank raised The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

The Williams Companies stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.27. 128,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,819,378. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.72 and a 200 day moving average of $21.67. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.91 and a 1-year high of $24.69. The company has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 215.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 165.66%.

In other The Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of The Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

