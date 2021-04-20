THEKEY Market Capitalization Achieves $14.97 Million (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 20th. One THEKEY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. THEKEY has a market cap of $14.97 million and $566,564.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, THEKEY has traded 24.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00011970 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000083 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000725 BTC.

THEKEY Coin Profile

THEKEY is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

Buying and Selling THEKEY

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

