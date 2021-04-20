Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) is Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,253 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 1.8% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $117,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 781 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock traded down $2.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $484.68. 22,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,824,611. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $316.36 and a 1-year high of $532.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $459.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $474.14.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $525.19.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

