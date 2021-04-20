Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $487.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $459.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $474.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $316.36 and a 12-month high of $532.57. The firm has a market cap of $191.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.42%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TMO. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.19.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

