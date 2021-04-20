Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Position Lessened by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 3.0% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 781 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $485.55. 23,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,824,611. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $459.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $474.14. The company has a market capitalization of $190.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $316.36 and a 12 month high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 8.42%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMO. Barclays began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $525.19.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

