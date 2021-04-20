Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Bought by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 47.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,996 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of THO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 11.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Thor Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 619,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,622,000 after purchasing an additional 161,713 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Thor Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $1,695,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 8,292.5% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 10,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 9,951 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.13.

Shares of NYSE:THO traded down $4.54 on Tuesday, hitting $136.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,807. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.05 and a 200 day moving average of $109.59. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 2.42.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.78. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.

In related news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $284,439.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,534,219.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 4,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total value of $619,116.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,498 shares in the company, valued at $5,942,261.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,577 shares of company stock worth $1,466,056 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

