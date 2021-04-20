Thore Cash 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $95,426.00 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. One Thore Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Thore Cash has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. Thore Cash has a total market cap of $40,309.48 and $95,426.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.42 or 0.00467990 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003891 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005562 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

TCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

