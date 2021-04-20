ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Research analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TDUP. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

NASDAQ:TDUP opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. ThredUp has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $31.60.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

Analyst Recommendations for ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP)

