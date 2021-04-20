ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Research analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TDUP. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

NASDAQ:TDUP opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. ThredUp has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $31.60.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

