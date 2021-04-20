ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

Stock analysts at KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 44.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.86.

TDUP stock opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. ThredUp has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

