ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2021


Stock analysts at KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 44.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.86.

TDUP stock opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. ThredUp has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

Analyst Recommendations for ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP)

