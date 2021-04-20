ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Now Covered by Analysts at William Blair

Equities research analysts at William Blair initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TDUP has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays initiated coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. ThredUp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.86.

Get ThredUp alerts:

ThredUp stock opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. ThredUp has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $31.60.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.