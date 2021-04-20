ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TDUP. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.86.

Shares of ThredUp stock opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. ThredUp has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $31.60.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

