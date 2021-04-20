ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) shot up 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.50 and last traded at $15.75. 4,502 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 828,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.26.

Several research firms have recently commented on TDUP. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. ThredUp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.86.

About ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP)

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

