ThreeFold Trading 9.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TFT)

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 20th. One ThreeFold coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000201 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. ThreeFold has a total market capitalization of $9.14 million and $45,008.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.10 or 0.00062614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $153.29 or 0.00273418 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004405 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00025569 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $524.55 or 0.00935644 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.84 or 0.00661471 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55,776.19 or 0.99488478 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ThreeFold Coin Profile

ThreeFold was first traded on October 30th, 2020. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io

Buying and Selling ThreeFold

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThreeFold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThreeFold using one of the exchanges listed above.

