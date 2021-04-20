Thrive Token Reaches Market Cap of $698,208.79 (THRT)

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One Thrive Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Thrive Token has traded up 52.7% against the U.S. dollar. Thrive Token has a total market cap of $698,208.79 and approximately $8,579.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.74 or 0.00068850 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00020625 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.24 or 0.00092835 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $358.98 or 0.00637905 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00048093 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Thrive Token Profile

THRT is a coin. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 coins and its circulating supply is 103,247,500 coins. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs . Thrive Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thriveico . The official website for Thrive Token is ico.thrivelabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Thrive is a blockchain-based marketplace to buy and sell advertising. It provides the consumers with the possibility of receiving rewards for sharing their data and reviewing the quality of websites on Thrives ecosystem. Features like premium placements, accurate reach or brand security are meant to be available for the publishers and advertisers at Thrive. ThriveToken is an Ethereum-based token and is native to Thrive. THRT ERC20 token is the only digital/fiat coin used in the Thrive marketplace and it is used as a medium for rewards payments for data sharing or website reviews. “

Thrive Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thrive Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thrive Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

