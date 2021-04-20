Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Major Shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp Sells 5,000 Shares

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $130,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Monday, April 19th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 10,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $251,900.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 20,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $475,600.00.

THRY traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,337. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.23. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $3.05. The firm had revenue of $246.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Thryv in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,110,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Thryv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $609,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thryv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,469,000. Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thryv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,350,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thryv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on THRY shares. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Thryv in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides print and digital marketing services, and Software as a Service (SaaS) business management tools for small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). The company operates in two segments, Marketing Services and SaaS. It prints yellow pages that are co-branded with various local telephone service providers.

