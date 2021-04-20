Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Major Shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp Sells 5,000 Shares

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $130,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 19th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 10,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $251,900.00.
- On Friday, April 9th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 20,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $475,600.00.
THRY traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,337. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.23. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $30.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Thryv in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,110,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Thryv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $609,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thryv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,469,000. Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thryv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,350,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thryv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on THRY shares. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Thryv in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.
About Thryv
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides print and digital marketing services, and Software as a Service (SaaS) business management tools for small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). The company operates in two segments, Marketing Services and SaaS. It prints yellow pages that are co-branded with various local telephone service providers.
Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?
Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.