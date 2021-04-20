Thunder Token (TT) Price Hits $0.0189 on Exchanges

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 20th. In the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded 28.4% lower against the US dollar. Thunder Token has a total market capitalization of $128.10 million and approximately $11.39 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thunder Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0189 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Thunder Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00014195 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.92 or 0.00432969 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001726 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002294 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About Thunder Token

Thunder Token (CRYPTO:TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,794,738,093 coins. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.