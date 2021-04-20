Tidex Token Hits One Day Volume of $812.00 (TDX)

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Tidex Token has a market capitalization of $2.47 million and approximately $812.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tidex Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000457 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Tidex Token has traded down 24.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.53 or 0.00062462 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.89 or 0.00272273 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004315 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00026378 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $381.98 or 0.00671459 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $526.66 or 0.00925769 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,776.71 or 0.99803147 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tidex Token Coin Profile

Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 coins and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 coins. The official website for Tidex Token is tidex.com . Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Tidex token (TDX) is a premined loyalty reward token built on the Waves platform. The tokens are awarded to active traders on Tidex platform with a daily trade rate above 1 BTC. “

Buying and Selling Tidex Token

