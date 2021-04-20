Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.86 Million

Analysts predict that Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) will post sales of $61.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Tilray’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $64.56 million and the lowest is $58.00 million. Tilray posted sales of $52.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilray will report full year sales of $296.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $264.00 million to $328.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $379.68 million, with estimates ranging from $341.00 million to $491.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tilray.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $56.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.55 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 242.60% and a negative return on equity of 92.70%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Tilray from $24.20 to $30.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Tilray from $10.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Tilray from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Tilray currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.08.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Iron Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tilray by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,799,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Tilray by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Tilray during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. 12.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TLRY stock opened at $17.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 3.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.39. Tilray has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $67.00.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

