Time New Bank Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $19.74 Million (TNB)

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded 25.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One Time New Bank coin can now be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Time New Bank has traded up 90.4% against the US dollar. Time New Bank has a market cap of $29.14 million and $19.74 million worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.57 or 0.00068887 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00021288 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.52 or 0.00093803 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.71 or 0.00644184 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00049801 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Time New Bank Profile

TNB is a coin. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 coins and its circulating supply is 3,634,727,418 coins. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund . Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time New Bank is a token backed by the Miao'A International Timechain (M.I.T). The M.I.T will use the Ethereum blockchain to build a precision time-value-based transmission network, as the whitepaper reads: “We highly acknowledge the time-value of money for each individual, and that the extent of which an individual's time is valued depends on how much he/she is needed by others, i.e. the more helpful an individual is, the higher the individual is needed…M.I.T will introduce TNB (Time New Bank) digital currency aiming to establish a time-value transmission network” The TNB is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange between time exporters and time demanders. “

Buying and Selling Time New Bank

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Time New Bank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Time New Bank using one of the exchanges listed above.

