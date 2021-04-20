tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Stock analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 285 ($3.72) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.87% from the company’s current price.

Shares of LON:TBLD opened at GBX 254.75 ($3.33) on Monday. tinyBuild has a 1 year low of GBX 206 ($2.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 260 ($3.40).

tinyBuild Company Profile

tinyBuild, LLC engages in the development of video games. It offers games for desktop, iOS, Android, MAC, Xbox, PS4, 3DS, VR, and Linux. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

