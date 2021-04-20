Titan Coin Price Tops $0.0028 on Exchanges (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 20th. In the last week, Titan Coin has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. One Titan Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Titan Coin has a market capitalization of $2.55 million and $52,820.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Titan Coin

Titan Coin (CRYPTO:TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

