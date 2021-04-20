Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,387 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Tivity Health worth $4,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Tivity Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tivity Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Tivity Health by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Tivity Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TVTY. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

Shares of TVTY opened at $23.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.45 and its 200-day moving average is $20.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Tivity Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $25.45.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $100.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.55 million. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 47.44% and a positive return on equity of 128.43%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

