TMX Group (TMXXF) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

4/16/2021 – TMX Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

4/15/2021 – TMX Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $148.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – TMX Group had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $149.00 to $152.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – TMX Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $148.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

TMXXF traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.16. The company had a trading volume of 530 shares, compared to its average volume of 662. TMX Group Limited has a one year low of $79.40 and a one year high of $109.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.15.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

