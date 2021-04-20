TokenPay Trading 30.6% Lower This Week (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 20th. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0436 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, TokenPay has traded 30.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. TokenPay has a market cap of $962,104.60 and $135,293.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,989.72 or 1.00238326 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00035680 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00012697 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.18 or 0.00132811 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000901 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001830 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005459 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

Buying and Selling TokenPay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

