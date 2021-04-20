Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Director Sells C$35,375.63 in Stock

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Director Harold Bernard Loyer sold 2,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total transaction of C$35,375.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$357,820.89.

TXG stock traded up C$0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$17.69. The company had a trading volume of 157,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,323. Torex Gold Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of C$14.81 and a 52 week high of C$25.52. The company has a market cap of C$1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$16.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.32. The company had revenue of C$327.93 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Torex Gold Resources Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TXG. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources to C$34.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$26.50 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$34.50 to C$33.50 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El LimÃ³n Guajes mining complex and the Media Luna deposit that consists of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

