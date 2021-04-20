Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target Cut to C$33.75 by Analysts at Eight Capital

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Eight Capital from C$34.50 to C$33.75 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 90.03% from the stock’s current price.

TXG has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$26.50 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$34.50 to C$33.50 in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of Torex Gold Resources stock traded up C$0.16 on Tuesday, hitting C$17.76. 162,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,238. Torex Gold Resources has a one year low of C$14.81 and a one year high of C$25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$16.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.32. The business had revenue of C$327.93 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Harold Bernard Loyer sold 2,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total value of C$35,375.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$357,820.89. Also, Senior Officer Mary Delores Batoff sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total value of C$42,230.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$204,227.96. Insiders have sold 10,319 shares of company stock valued at $179,101 over the last ninety days.

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El LimÃ³n Guajes mining complex and the Media Luna deposit that consists of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

