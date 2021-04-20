Tornado Cash (TORN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $75.60 Million

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded up 20.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 20th. Over the last week, Tornado Cash has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. Tornado Cash has a total market capitalization of $75.60 million and approximately $14.88 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tornado Cash coin can now be purchased for about $131.87 or 0.00236123 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00062489 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $156.03 or 0.00279393 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004463 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $548.47 or 0.00982098 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00025900 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.03 or 0.00658996 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,831.86 or 0.99973316 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tornado Cash Profile

Tornado Cash’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 573,333 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

