Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.20

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.20 and traded as high as C$4.07. Total Energy Services shares last traded at C$4.06, with a volume of 74,222 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TOT. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Total Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Total Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$183.03 million and a P/E ratio of -5.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.95 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.20.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.22) by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$83.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$88.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Total Energy Services Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Total Energy Services Inc bought 81,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$327,159.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$327,159.33.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

