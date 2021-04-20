Total Se (NYSE:TOT) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,590 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 10,794 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Total were worth $6,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Total by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Total by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Total by 1.5% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,385 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Total by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Total by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,938 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 5.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TOT opened at $45.92 on Tuesday. Total Se has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.40. The firm has a market cap of $121.83 billion, a PE ratio of -20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Total had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $37.94 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Total Se will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.567 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Total’s payout ratio is 50.91%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Total in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Total from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Total from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

