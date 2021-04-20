Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.19

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.19 and traded as low as C$1.74. Touchstone Exploration shares last traded at C$1.77, with a volume of 238,881 shares trading hands.

Separately, Cormark upgraded Touchstone Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.22. The stock has a market cap of C$370.64 million and a P/E ratio of -23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.52, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.41 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Touchstone Exploration Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP)

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and 3 exploration blocks.

